Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Holey Moley 3D Preview: Wouldn't A Psychic Know Who's Going to Win?

By Ray Flook
bleedingcool.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the interest of full disclosure, we owe a huge apology to on-air color commentating dynamic duo Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore, sideline correspondent Jeannie Mai, and EP & resident minigolf pro Stephen Curry because we completely forgot that ABC's hit series Holey Moley kicked off its third season (Holey Moley 3D in 2D) last week- we really did think it was this week. But what we do have this week are preview images, an episode overview, and some video extras to make up for it- with "No Apparent Fear Of Death" ready to sink a hole in one this Thursday night (and yes, there will be wedding dresses and psychics)- take a look:

bleedingcool.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Rob Riggle
Person
Jeannie Mai
Person
Joe Tessitore
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psychic#Television#Cool Tv#Abc#Turfing Usa#King Parthur S Court#Javascript#Bleeding Cool Tv#Bctv Daily Dispatch#Bleeding Cool
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Sports
Related
TV & Videostalesbuzz.com

‘Holey Moley’ Two-Hour Season 3 Premiere Leads Thursday TV Ratings, ‘Young Sheldon’ Wins Viewers – Talesbuzz

Mini-golf reality competition Holey Moley returned with a two-hour premiere that drove ABC to a ratings win on Thursday night. Hosted by Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore, Holey Moley’s junior season opened to a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.05 million viewers, per Nielsen Live+Same Day fast affiliates. Ratings for the series remained steady with a new follow-up episode, but dropped slightly from the previous hour (0.5, 2.57M).
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Holey Moley: Season Three Ratings

We don’t have to wonder if Holey Moley will be cancelled by ABC this time around since the game show has already been renewed for a fourth season. In year two, the series’ live+same day audience actually grew — a rarity these days as more and more viewers switch to streaming and delayed viewing. Will the traditional ratings continue to grow this season? Stay tuned.
Santa Clarita, CAPosted by
Distractify

Here's Why Everyone Is so Bundled up on 'Holey Moley'

When you turn on a summer premiering show, you don't really expect to see the hosts bundled up in their winter coats. But every year, Holey Moley commentators Joe Tessitore and Rob Riggle fight off chattering teeth to do their bits. The third season, Holey Moley 3D in 2D, premiered on June 17, 2021, and the hosts, contestants, and audience appeared to be just as cold as they had in seasons past. So, what gives?
TV & VideosDecider

‘Holey Moley’

Holey Moley is back for Season 3, just in time to save us from the dreck of summer broadcast television. Ace commentators Joe Tessitore and Rob Riggle and plucky field correspondent Jeanne Mai return to provide stroke by stroke coverage on every glorious mini-golf hole! With new additions to the course such as “Holey Matrimony,” “North Pole’s Ho Ho Hole,” and the new and improved “Dutch Courage En Fuego,” fans will delight in watching skilled mini-golfers overcome insane obstacles. Already greenlit for Season 4, Holey Moley remains one of the most entertaining WTF shows of the summer.
TV & Videostvseriesfinale.com

Holey Moley: Season Four? Has the ABC TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the ABC television network, the third season of Holey Moley (aka Holey Moley 3D in 2D) features self-proclaimed mini-golf lovers from around the country as they compete head-to-head through an obstacle-filled golf course. In each episode, contestants put their miniature golf and physical skills to the test as they face off in crazy challenges on the supersized course. Returning are on-camera color commentators Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore, sideline correspondent Jeannie Mai as well as executive producer and resident golf pro Stephen Curry. In season three, mini-golf enthusiasts and talented putters of all ages test their luck on the “Holey Moley” course in an attempt to be crowned winner and walk away with “The Golden Putter” trophy and coveted plaid jacket. Winners from each episode will return to the course for the season finale and putt for their chance at the big cash prize.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Hell's Kitchen Season 20 Preview: Young Guns Go Big But Who Goes Home?

Even with the Blue Team already starting to come apart at the seams over raw chicken, it was Private Chef Jayaun Smith's poor performances over the course of two services that doomed him by the time the credits rolled on last week's round of Hell's Kitchen: Young Guns. This week, Chef Gordon Ramsay brings the remaining chefs back for "Young Guns: Young Guns Going Big" as they're tasked with making brunch for five dozen very hungry and very tired Caesars Palace employees. And as if things weren't already tense with the Blue Team, dinner service might just be the thing that breaks some of our chefs- as you're about to see from the following promo images and preview for this week's episode:
TV & Videosbleedingcool.com

Holey Moley 3D in 2D Preview: Facing Earth, Wind, Fire- and Donuts?

Welcome back, ABC's Holey Moley 3D in 2D fans! If it's Thursday then it must be time for another preview for EP & resident minigolf pro Stephen Curry's popular mini-golf reality competition series. Once again, we have color commentating dynamic duo Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore, as well as sideline correspondent Jeannie Mai, back for another round of hole-in-one madness. But as you're about to see from the following preview images, episode overview, and promo, "Earth, Wind, Fire, Donuts" will be something different for golfers and viewers alike. Yup, that's right- we've got three now holes, people!
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

The Suicide Squad Targets Those Big Red Balls for TBS Wipeout Special

Look, we'll be the first ones to say that running the course on TBS' Wipeout looks like an exercise in getting wet and seriously abused. But on August 1, "The Big Red Balls' are going "suicidal" when The Suicide Squad writer/director James Gunn joins hosts Nicole Byer (Netflix's Nailed It!) and John Cena (aka Peacemaker, and dude who wears his costume off the set a little too much- said with love) for the special crossover event Wipeout: The Suicide Squad Special. Joined by field host Camille Kostek, the one-hour special will also feature cameos from the film's stars Nathan Fillion, Joel Kinnaman, David Dastmalchian, and Daniela Melchior. And what makes this one so special? Aside from the $25,000 they're competing for, it appears Gunn is about to stage an intervention with Cena to get that costume back- as you're about to see in the following promo.
San Diego, CASFGate

San Diego Comic-Con 'At Home' 2021 TV Schedule

While San Diego Comic-Con announced that they will return in-person with a “special gathering” on Thanksgiving weekend, the main summer convention will take place online for the second year in a row due to health and safety precautions connected to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nevertheless, studios are still planning on creating an enjoyable virtual experience for fans while teasing what’s to come in future seasons of their hit television series. For your convenience, Variety has compiled a master list of all the details pertaining the pop culture convention set for July 23-25. Attendees will be able to watch all of the panels for free.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Holey Moley, Beat Shazam, Good Girls, United States of Al, Walker

Thursday, July 1, 2021 ratings — New episodes: When Nature Calls with Helen Mirren, Holey Moley, The Hustler, Making It, Good Girls, and Beat Shazam. Reruns: Walker, Legacies, LEGO Masters, Law & Order: SVU, Young Sheldon, Mom, Bull, United States of Al, and B Positive. Note: If you’re not seeing...
MoviesFirst Showing

Gnarly Red Band Trailer for 'America: The Motion Picture' on Netflix

"Ding dong, it's America M-Fer!" Netflix has released one more trailer for the animated comedy America: The Motion Picture, a final red band trailer packed with profanity and violence galore. Which is befitting America's sordid history. Debuting on Netflix today - just in time for the 4th of July weekend. In this wildly tongue-in-cheek animated revisionist history, a chainsaw-wielding George Washington assembles a team of rabble rousers — beer-loving bro Sam Adams, famed scientist Thomas Edison, acclaimed horseman Paul Revere, and a pissed off Geronimo — to defeat Benedict Arnold and King James in the American Revolution. This animated movie stars "America's sweethearts" — Channing Tatum (as G.W.), Jason Mantzoukas, Olivia Munn, Judy Greer, Bobby Moynihan (as Paul), Raoul Max Trujillo (as Geronimo), Killer Mike, Andy Samberg, Will Forte, and Simon Pegg (as King James). This is very similar to the original trailer, just with some added "red band" material. It may be extra dumb, but definitely looks like good fun.
TV & Videosbubbleblabber.com

HBO Debuts TIG NOTARO: DRAWN First Look With Trailer

Emmy and Grammy-nominated comedian, writer, actor and director, Tig Notaro (HBO’s “Tig Notaro: Boyish Girl Interrupted”), will return to HBO for a one-of-a-kind, genre-spanning experience in this first-ever fully animated stand-up special, TIG NOTARO: DRAWN, debuting SATURDAY, JULY 24 (10:00-11:00pm ET/PT). The special will air on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max.