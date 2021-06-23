Holey Moley 3D Preview: Wouldn't A Psychic Know Who's Going to Win?
In the interest of full disclosure, we owe a huge apology to on-air color commentating dynamic duo Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore, sideline correspondent Jeannie Mai, and EP & resident minigolf pro Stephen Curry because we completely forgot that ABC's hit series Holey Moley kicked off its third season (Holey Moley 3D in 2D) last week- we really did think it was this week. But what we do have this week are preview images, an episode overview, and some video extras to make up for it- with "No Apparent Fear Of Death" ready to sink a hole in one this Thursday night (and yes, there will be wedding dresses and psychics)- take a look:bleedingcool.com