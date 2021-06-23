Cancel
MLB

Mets' Alonso joins Angels' Ohtani in All-Star Home Run Derby

Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 9 days ago
NEW YORK — (AP) — The New York Mets' Pete Alonso will defend his Home Run Derby title at Coors Field on July 12.

Alonso made the announcement Wednesday on his Instagram page.

He joins Japanese two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels in the derby, held on the night before the All-Star Game.

Alonso has 11 homers this season. He set a rookie record with 53 in 2019, when he won the derby at Cleveland's Progressive Field by defeating Toronto's Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 23-22 in the final round.

Ohtani and Guerrero are tied for the major league lead with 23 home runs each this season.

The derby and All-Star Game were canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, which delayed the start of the Major League Baseball season until late July.

Only two players have won consecutive home run derbies: Seattle's Ken Griffey Jr. in 1998 at Coors Field and 1999 at Boston's Fenway Park, and Oakland's Yoenis Céspedes in 2013 at New York's Citi Field and 2014 at Minneapolis' Target Field.

