‘Better in arms than in fridges’: nurses at Victorian vaccine hubs report Pfizer wastage

The Guardian
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNurses working at vaccination hubs in Victoria have reported dozens of doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been wasted as the state grapples with supply shortages, while clinics are struggling to use up their doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine. The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (Atagi) last week updated...

#Fridges#Victorian#Covid Vaccine#Immunisation#Atagi#Guardian Australia#The Royal Melbourne#Star Health
