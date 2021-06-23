Liver Longer & Prosper: Study Finds Coffee Protects Against Liver Disease
A healthy live is a happy liver, and if you want to keep your lil bile secreter happy (we’re not talking about your Twitter alt here), Science says you should be drinking coffee. Any kind of coffee: regular, decaf, half-caf, three-quarter caf, you name it. A new study finds that drinking three to four cups of coffee daily is linked to a significantly lower risk of developing and dying from a variety of liver diseases.sprudge.com