Liver Longer & Prosper: Study Finds Coffee Protects Against Liver Disease

By Zac Cadwalader
sprudge.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA healthy live is a happy liver, and if you want to keep your lil bile secreter happy (we’re not talking about your Twitter alt here), Science says you should be drinking coffee. Any kind of coffee: regular, decaf, half-caf, three-quarter caf, you name it. A new study finds that drinking three to four cups of coffee daily is linked to a significantly lower risk of developing and dying from a variety of liver diseases.

