Gunslinger Spawn Gets Exclusive Target Release From McFarlane Toys
Spawn's Universe #1 finally hits local comic book stores today, giving fans more hellish tales to behold. Todd McFarlane has had his own Spawn Universe for quite some time but has nerve really be explored until now, and fans can not wait to die in. There are so many characters that fans are excited to see one again, and McFarlane Toys is making it even better by bringing them to life in action figure form. We have already seen Redeemer and Raven Spawn, but now it's time for some Gunslinger Spawn action. Al Simmons great grandpa is back and ready to blast his way out of any situation with this ultra articulated and highly detailed figure.bleedingcool.com