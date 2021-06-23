Gunslinger Spawn Gets Exclusive Target Release From McFarlane Toys

There have been many legendary actors who have to take the role of the Batman villain Joker. The first was Cesar Romero, as he took on Adam West's Batman and Burt Ward's Robin in the hilarious and iconic 1960s television series Batman. McFarlane Toys continues to officially reveal their new retro DC Multiverse figure line with figures straight from the series. We have already seen a couple of the 1966 line revealed with figures for Batman/Robin here and even the spectacular 1966 Batmobile here. This time we get a closer look at the Joker, who will have highly 7 points of articulation and will be sealed in retro packaging. The figure is highly detailed in 6" format and will come with sound effect attachments to showcase classic fight scenes. The figure and the whole 1966 Batman DC Multiverse line will be exclusive to only Target with pre-orders set to up in August online, and be on the lookout for more reveals from the 1966 figure line.