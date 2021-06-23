D&D Live 2021 Will Have WWE Superstars Playing The Chaos Carnival

Wizards of the Coast revealed another live game happening at D&D Live 2021 as several WWE superstars will jump into The Chaos Carnival. The new game will be DM'd by Aabria Iyengar as she takes Xavier Woods, Ember Moon, MACE, and Tyler Breeze down a twisted Dungeons & Dragons adventure as part of the festivities happening that weekend. The players have chosen Connor's Cure as the charity they will be raising money for during the event. You can read more about the game below as we wait to see what time the game will run.