The Wall Street Analyst’s Introduction to Bitcoin:. I first discovered Bitcoin in 2015 as an undergrad, and then wrote a short essay concluding that bitcoin was a speculative asset with no fundamental value. Though I wish that were not my initial opinion, when applying the economic theory I had learned in school it was the only logical conclusion I could come to. Over the years however, reading about Bitcoin started to consume my spare time. By 2018 I came to the realization that Bitcoin was the next step in the world’s monetary evolution. By 2019 I quit my job in private equity to jump into the industry.