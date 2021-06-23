How Glasswing Butterflies Grow their Invisible Wings | Science

In a small tent in the middle of Panama’s rainforest, Aaron Pomerantz assembled a makeshift field lab, filled with microscopes, chemical reagents, and delicate lab equipment. At times, it was so hot that Pomerantz, an integrative biologist at the University of California, Berkeley, struggled to keep his own sweat from contaminating his delicate lepidopteran samples. He was looking for something nearly invisible—transparent butterflies known as glasswings.