The Securities and Exchange Commission says it has charged an investment advisor firm and its co-owner with running a cherry-picking scheme. During a four-year period, Gregory Paris — co-owner and chief operating officer of Chicago-based Barrington Asset Management — allegedly earned more than $630,000 in ill-gotten gains by allocating profitable trades to his own account while dumping the losing trades into the accounts of Barrington clients, according to a complaint the regulator filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.