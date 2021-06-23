Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

New Takes On Old Songs In 'Standing In The Doorway' And 'The Waylon Sessions'

By Fresh Air
kosu.org
 9 days ago

This is FRESH AIR. Two women have recently released albums covering songs made famous by two men. The first is called "Standing In The Doorway: Chrissie Hynde Sings Bob Dylan." The other is "The Waylon Sessions" in which Shannon McNally sing songs associated with country singer Waylon Jennings. Rock critic Ken Tucker says that in very different ways. McNally and Hynde, the lead singer of The Pretenders, are finding new things in old songs.

www.kosu.org
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shannon Mcnally
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Waylon Jennings
Person
Ken Tucker
Person
Billy Joe Shaver
Person
Chrissie Hynde
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Orleans#Art#Covid#Song#Panhandle Military Band
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Country Music
News Break
Arts
News Break
Music
Related
MusicGreenwichTime

Watch a Preview of Bob Dylan's Upcoming Concert Special 'Shadow Kingdom'

Very little is known about Bob Dylan’s upcoming streaming concert Shadow Kingdom — which premieres July 18th on Veeps — but a 30-second clip has been shared on Dylan’s social media channels that shines a little light on it. It’s a tiny segment of his 1971 tune “Watching the River Flow,” which Dylan hasn’t played live since 2014.
Musickosu.org

3 New Songs Show How Veteran Musicians Keep Things Fresh Over The Long Haul

This is FRESH AIR. Our rock critic Ken Tucker has been thinking about the ways veteran musicians strive to stay fresh and maintain their careers over the long haul. His thoughts were prompted by the recent releases of new songs from Tom Jones, Jackson Browne and John Mayer, each of whom could said to be possess a signature sound. Here's Tom Jones and a song from his new album, "Surrounded By Time."
EntertainmentPosted by
The Boot

47 Years Ago: Waylon Jennings Earns His First No. 1 Song

Waylon Jennings had already had a long and varied career in the music business by the time he scored his first No. 1 hit. The groundbreaking outlaw country singer, songwriter and guitarist reached the top of the charts for the first time with a song titled "This Time" on June 22, 1974 — 47 years ago today.
MusicCMT

CMT Premieres New Cover Song Edition of ‘Campfire Sessions’

CMT’s popular Campfire Sessions premieres a special hour-long episode tonight, July 1, featuring cover song performances from each artist highlighted in this season’s episodes. Everything from the Brothers Osborne performing Willie Nelson to Lady A reimagining Fleetwood Mac, Keb’ Mo’ offering a stirring take on Bill Withers, and Kane Brown performing Blake Shelton, it’s all here.
Musickosu.org

The Ophelias (Feat. Julien Baker), 'Neil Young On High'

You ever lose a beloved artist to a breakup? A musician so tied to someone and some time past that even an innocuous song sends you spiraling? "Neil Young On High" takes that experience and picks apart those broken-heart pieces, rendered in small memories. The indie-pop quartet dresses the song with an intricate latticework of noodly guitar and bass, yearning violin and crisp drumming. Julien Baker, a singer who knows a thing or two about pulling every thread of emotion with utmost craft, not only adds harmonies but depth to Spencer Peppet's sinuous ache.
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Behind the Song: “Mr. Jones,” Adam Duritz of Counting Crows

There’s a great deal about the famed band, Counting Crows, that remains iconic since their 1993 debut LP release, August And Everything After. And perhaps at the top of that list is the band’s first commercial single, “Mr. Jones.” To say the track was everywhere in the mid-‘90s would be an understatement. Radio stations from rock to top 40 played the cut seemingly every hour, or more often.
Musicbestclassicbands.com

Bob Dylan Teases Upcoming Streamed Performance

Bob Dylan has announced a streamed event to be held on Sunday, July 18, 2021 at 2 p.m. PT. The event, revealed on June 16, doesn’t precisely identify whether it will be performed live or whether it involves any other musicians. The brief description refers to it as “an exclusive broadcast performance, Shadow Kingdom, which will showcase the artist in an intimate setting as he presents renditions of songs from his extensive body of work created especially for this event.”
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

13 New Songs Out Today

MEGA BOG - "CRUMB BACK" Erin Birgy has shared a third track from her new Mega Bog album, Life, and Another. "Crumb Back," is the poppiest song we've heard yet from the album, with a fun, jazzy flair and just a little skronk. The album's out July 23 via Paradise of Bachelors.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

David Ferguson releases Will Oldham-directed video for Guy Clark cover off new solo LP

David Ferguson is a veteran producer who's worked with Johnny Cash, John Prine, Sturgill Simpson, Margo Price, Kurt Vile, Tyler Childers, and many others, and now he's set to release his own album, Nashville No More, on September 3 via Fat Possum (pre-order). He recently released the melancholic country twang of lead single "Knocking Around Nashville," and now he's released the second single, a cover of Guy Clark's "Boats to Build." David stays faithful to the original, but he also makes it his own, and his version may sound even more somber than the original.
Musickosu.org

Sleater-Kinney: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space. You don't have to wait long for...
Musicudiscovermusic.com

American Roots Inspiration: Remembering Delaney Bramlett

On the first day of July 1939, Delaney Bramlett was born in Pontotoc, Mississippi. The great writer-guitarist, with his wife Bonnie, went on to make some of the best American roots music of their generation. Along the way, he also made solid bonds with Eric Clapton, George Harrison, Gregg and Duane Allman of the Allman Brothers, and Leon Russell.
MLBPaste Magazine

The 10 Best New Songs

Yes, we ran our best albums and songs of 2021 so far lists recently. Yes, it may be overwhelming. Do we care? No, because good music doesn’t stop for anyone and it is our duty to bestow upon you the week’s best tracks. Some old friends have returned with bangers in hand, such as Quicksand’s “Missile Command,” or Majid Jordan’s righteous return with “Been Through That.” There’s some newcomers, too, like Geese’s explosive debut single “Disco” that has the Paste staff buzzing with excitement. Sit back and relax for your regularly scheduled programming, and enjoy our picks for our favorite songs of the week.
Musicudiscovermusic.com

‘Music From Big Pink’: How The Band’s Debut Album Defined Americana

Both individually and collectively, the members of The Band (Robbie Robertson, Rick Danko, Levon Helm, Garth Hudson and Richard Manuel) had had a decade’s experience cutting their teeth on the live circuit before releasing their debut album, Music From Big Pink, in 1968. Initially coming together as The Hawks, backing band for Canadian rockabilly mainstay Ronnie Hawkins, they slogged around the Canadian and US live circuit working up a furious mix of blues- and country-infused R&B that would satiate bar audiences eager for Hawkins’ full-tilt boogie.
Musickosu.org

NPR Music's 27 Favorite Songs Of 2021 (So Far)

In the strange period of re-emergence that has characterized the first six months of 2021, we've asked for a lot from the music we love: brand-new sounds and nostalgic grooves, gnarly guitar solos and gentle lullabies, refreshing individuality and impressive collectivity. Thankfully, the songs released in the past six months have delivered. These 27 songs are the ones that have stuck with the staff of NPR Music the most during the first half of this year – one pick per person, presented in alphabetical order by artist. (You can find the list of our favorite albums here. Follow NPR Music's ongoing coverage of new songs at our #NowPlaying blog.)
MusicNME

Bobby Gillespie and Jehnny Beth – ‘Utopian Ashes’ review: rockers go country

On paper, ‘Utopian Ashes’ sounds like an unusual – and potentially risky – endeavour. Two of rock’n’roll’s brightest stars (one established for decades, the other still staking a rightful claim) teaming up to record a fictionalised pre-divorce album inspired by classic country duets is the definition of a niche undertaking.