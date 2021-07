As the unlock theme gains momentum, we are witnessing a sharp surge in commodity prices. The prices of commodities such as steel, cobalt, copper , nickel, crude oil are on the run. It is difficult to say at the moment whether the price rise will sustain in the times to come. The steel industry contributes about 2% to India’s GDP and provides direct and indirect employment to nearly 30 lakh people. As a nation, we have gone past Japan to become the second-largest steel producer in the world only behind China.