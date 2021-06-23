11 Woodworking Projects to Enhance Your Tech This Summer

Have you ever rifled endlessly through your closet to find your LBD in time for date night? Or tried to track down your kid's karate outfit in their mess of clothes, toys, and books? No matter how hard you try to keep your closet under control, it somehow has a way of becoming a cluttered catch-all for, well, everything and anything. Maximize your closet space — no matter if you have a walk in or super-small space — with these affordable closet organizer ideas. Go big with a complete overhaul or find an organization idea to best tackle major problem areas like your handbag collection, shoe racks, and other accessories. There's a clever storage idea for every space and budget, so you'll have a tidier, more manageable closet in no time. The best part? Thanks to these tips and tricks, you may even be able to find your favorite sweater that went MIA years ago.