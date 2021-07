In case you needed a dose of hope today ... Sometimes I wonder what I might say to my former, less secure, younger self if I had the chance. Would I warn myself about one-sided relationships? Would I advocate for self-love and more confidence? Would I talk about how much I wish I’d focused on learning rather than achievement? Would I tell myself to follow my dreams at all costs? I look back at years of lessons learned the hard way and wonder what I might have done differently if I knew then what I now know.