Both the Green Bay Booyah and the Milwaukee Brewers could not respond to big innings by their opponents in their Monday night games. In Ashwaubenon, the Wisconsin Woodchucks scored four runs in the second inning and led the rest of the way in the Green Bay Booyah's 6-5 loss. The Booyah busted out of the shutout in the sixth inning when Jake Berg cut the lead in half with a two-run homer to make it 4-2. The Woodchucks would score single tallies in the seventh and eighth before the Booyah would respond in the bottom half of the eighth inning on a Nadir Lewis three-run blast. The Booyah will head to Wausau for the second half of the home and home series against the Woodchucks.