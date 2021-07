Don Vinson, Jr., 72 of Hollister, passed away on Sunday, June 13, at Cox Medical Center, Branson. Don Turney Vinson, Jr. was born on May 31, 1949 in Alton, Illinois. He attended SIU in Edwardsville, Illinois. Don served in the Vietnam Conflict in the United States Air Force. On December 22, 1978, Don married Elsie Conner in Godfrey, Illinois. They moved to Missouri, where Don worked as an electrician with the U.S. Corps of Engineers at the Stockton Dam.