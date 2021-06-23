Cancel
Miles City, MT

James ‘Jim’ Wendell Corbett, 80

Daily Inter Lake
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday, June 17, 2021, at 1:30 p.m., James “Jim” Wendell Corbett passed into heaven from Cedar Wood Villa in Red Lodge, Montana. Jim was 80 years old. Jim’s services will be held in Miles City on Friday June 25, 2021, with visitation from 9 to 11 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. at Stevenson and Sons Funeral Chapel. A graveside service will be held at the Old Calvary Cemetery in Miles City, followed by a luncheon at The Parlor in Miles City.

