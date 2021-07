You have a few demon-slaying options if you opt for going physical. Today, ATLUS showed off a new gameplay trailer for Shin Megami Tensei V, which is coming to Nintendo Switch on November 12. They also revealed two different physical versions of the game coming to retail: the Standard Edition or Fall of Man Premium Edition. The former comes with a steelbook case and the game cartridge, while the latter adds a sling bag, demon handbook, two-disc soundtrack, and a collectible box. Retailers mentioned in the press release include Amazon, Best Buy, and Gamestop, with the standard version going for $59.99 and the premium edition at $119.99 (both USD).