Petroleum League, Guys & Dolls bowling scores

The West squad was victorious, 14-0, in Saturday’s Kansas Shrine Bowl, which was played at Gowans Stadium in Hutchinson.Tanner Cash helped cement the win, breaking through the defense on fourth-down-and-1 for the game’s second touchdown. The score was set up by an interception grabbed by Trevor Erickson of Chapman, short-circuiting a potential game-tying drive for the East.The West took a 7-0 lead in the first half when Ty Sides of Phillipsburg connected with Andrew Kh...