It’s 105 degrees. I’m going out of mind sings Tom Petty on the Heartbreakers’ “105 Degrees.” The previously unreleased track is a timely song as the nation undergoes an historic heatwave with the mercury over 100 degrees in some parts of the country, and one of the tracks off Angel Dream, a collection of reimagined versions from the 1996 She’s the One movie soundtrack, which also features several tracks recorded during Petty’s Wildflowers sessions.