Vin Diesel Teases Fast & Furious Franchise Ending: There Are Reasons for a Finale

By Anthony Lund
MovieWeb
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith F9 tearing up theaters this weekend, Fast and Furious fixture Vin Diesel has revealed that his character's storyline could be about to come to an end in the next couple of years. Speaking with the Associated Press, Diesel said that there will likely be two more movies to come, with Universal Pictures seemingly hoping to use the "finale in two parts" trick to help boost box office receipts for the conclusion of the long-running franchise. It is thought these two final movies will hit movie theaters in 2023 and 2024.

movieweb.com
