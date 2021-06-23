Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

Arrow Star Stephen Amell Removed from Flight After Argument with His Wife

By Ryan Scott
MovieWeb
 9 days ago

Stephen Amell, best known for his role as Oliver Queen on The CW's Arrow, was recently removed from a flight. The actor got into a heated argument with his wife while on a flight waiting to depart from Austin, Texas to Los Angeles, California. Amell has addressed the issue, confirming that he was indeed removed from the flight in question. Though, he downplays the severity of the situation, saying he was not forcibly removed.

