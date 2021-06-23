Cancel
Clackamas, OR

Clackamas Fire enacts High Fire Danger burn ban

By Pamplin Media Group
Posted by 
Sandy Post
Sandy Post
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DONOQ_0adC3N9H00 Clackamas Fire put a burn ban in place Wednesday morning in response to high daytime temperatures and low humidity.

Beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday, June 23, Clackamas Fire enacted a High Fire Danger burn ban due to high temperatures and low humidity. This is critical fire weather and will be in effect through Thursday, July 1.

Daytime temperatures in Northwest Oregon are forecast to approach 110 degrees over the coming weekend, peaking on Sunday.

The ban prohibits all the following:

• Backyard or open burning (yard debris, branches, etc.).

• Agricultural burning (agricultural wastes, crops, etc.).

• Any other land clearing, slash, stump, waste, debris or controlled burning.

The ban does not prohibit:

• Small outdoor cooking, warming, or recreational fires. These include portable or permanent fire pits and campfires, with a maximum of three feet in diameter and two feet in height, burning only dry, cut firewood.

• Barbecue grills and smokers with briquettes, wood chips, pellets or propane.

There may be more restrictive open burning rules within an Oregon Department of Forestry boundary. ODF restrictions may include prohibitions on campfires, smoking, target shooting, powered equipment, motorized vehicles and other public or private landowner and industrial fire restrictions.

More information about ODF fire restrictions are available at: www.oregon.gov/ODF/Fire/Pages/Restrictions.aspx

Outdoor fires in violation of this burn ban may be immediately extinguished and the person responsible may be liable for all costs incurred.

Clackamas Fire encourages the public to exercise extreme caution when outdoors to help prevent the sparks that cause wildfires. Big or small, the prevention of wildfires is everyone's responsibility.

