Every wildfire burning in Arizona right now
Wildfires continue to burn across the state of Arizona.
Here's a master list of every incident in the state, according to Inciweb .
INTERACTIVE MAP: Wildfires burning across the U.S.
Article last updated on 6/25
Alamo Fire - 4,953 acres - 80% contained
Backbone Fire - 40,591 acres - 6% contained
Bear Fire - 15,300 acres - containment not listed
Boggy Creek Fire - 2,945 acres - 70% containment
Hobo Fire - 600 acres - 50% contained
Horton Complex - 4,508 - 6% contained
McDonald Tank Fire - 3,550 acres - 95% contained
Moore Fire - 400 acres - containment not listed
Pinnacle Fire - 34,417 acres - 60% contained
Rafael Fire - 39,641 acres - Containment not listed
Rock Butte Fires - 802 acres - 40% contained
Shamrock Fire - 1,104 acres - 95% contained
Snake Fire - 130 acres - 60% contained
Slate Fire - 11,435 acres - 90% contained
Telegraph Fire - 180,744 acres - 89% contained
Walnut Fire - 9,717 acres - 19% contained
West Chev - 729 acres - 28% contained
Wyrick Fire - 7,547 acres - 24% containment