Arizona State

Every wildfire burning in Arizona right now

By KGUN 9 On Your Side
Posted by 
KGUN 9 On Your Side
KGUN 9 On Your Side
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IdJdF_0adC3KV600

Wildfires continue to burn across the state of Arizona.

Here's a master list of every incident in the state, according to Inciweb .

INTERACTIVE MAP: Wildfires burning across the U.S.

Article last updated on 6/25

Alamo Fire - 4,953 acres - 80% contained

Backbone Fire - 40,591 acres - 6% contained

Bear Fire - 15,300 acres - containment not listed

Boggy Creek Fire - 2,945 acres - 70% containment

Hobo Fire - 600 acres - 50% contained

Horton Complex - 4,508 - 6% contained

McDonald Tank Fire - 3,550 acres - 95% contained

Moore Fire - 400 acres - containment not listed

Pinnacle Fire - 34,417 acres - 60% contained

Rafael Fire - 39,641 acres - Containment not listed

Rock Butte Fires - 802 acres - 40% contained

Shamrock Fire - 1,104 acres - 95% contained

Snake Fire - 130 acres - 60% contained

Slate Fire - 11,435 acres - 90% contained

Telegraph Fire - 180,744 acres - 89% contained

Walnut Fire - 9,717 acres - 19% contained

West Chev - 729 acres - 28% contained

Wyrick Fire - 7,547 acres - 24% containment

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 On Your Side, updated throughout the day.

