Davante Adams says Packers teammates support Aaron Rodgers but are 'praying' he returns for 2021 season
Training camp is on the horizon, but no one's quite sure whether Aaron Rodgers will show up for the Packers. The reigning MVP skipped all of Green Bay's mandatory minicamp and, at least as of now, has no intention of playing for the green and gold again. Rodgers' No. 1 receiver, Davante Adams, has spoken several times about his quarterback's apparent feud with team brass, once suggesting his own Packers future would be affected by Rodgers' status. Now, in an interview with Fox News, Adams insists Rodgers' absence isn't hurting Green Bay's locker room, even though "everybody is praying that he does come back."www.cbssports.com