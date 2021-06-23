Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

Salma Hayek shares secret to success of her 12-year marriage: ‘No resentment’

By Chelsea Ritschel
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Znp0U_0adC2wdZ00

Salma Hayek has shared her advice for a successful marriage , revealing that she and her husband of 12 years, François-Henri Pinault, focus their energy on conflict-solving.

The Eternals star discussed her relationship during an appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith‘s Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk on Wednesday, where she was asked how she and Pinault make their union work and her tips for forging “deeper connection” in a relationship.

According to Hayek, her “best advice” is to direct attention and energy to fixing a problem as a couple, rather than blaming one another.

“When there is conflict, we put all the energy in solving the problem - never finding who to blame or ‘You should have done this or that.’ No,” she said. “All our energy goes into: ‘How do we solve this?’”

In addition to allowing the couple to fix any problems that arise together, the 54-year-old added that the approach also means she and her husband have never said anything “nasty” to each other.

“We’ve never said anything nasty to each other,” she continued. “No resentment.”

Hayek and Pinault, a French businessman and CEO of French fashion house Kering, first met in 1992, but didn’t begin dating until 2007.

The couple, who share 13-year-old daughter Valentina, married in Paris on Valentine’s Day in 2009.

Earlier this year, the actress also revealed that she allows the strength and longevity of her marriage to speak for itself when faced with sexist comments about the possible role her husband’s money played in their relationship.

Appearing on Dax Shepard’s podcast Armchair Expert in February, Hayek said: “When I married him, everybody said: ‘It’s an arranged marriage, she’s marrying him for the money.’ I’m like: ‘Yeah whatever b*tch, think what you want.’ 15 years together and we are strong in love and I don’t even get offended.”

Community Policy
The Independent

The Independent

162K+
Followers
86K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jada Pinkett
Person
Salma Hayek
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
Person
Dax Shepard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriage#Resentment#Paris#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Relationship Advice
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Longevity
News Break
Celebrities
Related
AnimalsDaily Iberian

Salma Hayek: I meditate with my pet owl

Salma Hayek mediates with her pet owl. The 54-year-old actress has a southern white-faced owl named Kering – whom she named after the company owned by her husband, François-Henri Pinault – and has said she often lets her feathered friend help her with her daily meditation. She told People magazine:...
CelebritiesPopculture

Salma Hayek's Rare Photo of Husband and Daughter Delights Fans

Salma Hayek is wishing husband François-Henri Pinault a happy Father's Day with a rare shot of the French billionaire with their daughter Valentina. The Hitman's Wife’s Bodyguard actress, 54, posted a sweet tribute to her husband, 59, on Sunday, sharing a photo from their now 13-year-old daughter's childhood on Instagram.
MoviesAshe County's Newspaper

Salma Hayek's teenage daughter loved her raunchy new movie

Salma Hayek's 13-year-old daughter loves her "raunchy" new movie. The 'Hitman Wife's Bodyguard' star says her teenage daughter is a huge fan of her new film, despite Salma's fear that Valentina would be embarrassed by the movie. She said: "Yeah, she insisted on this one. She never wants to see...
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Salma Hayek says she lost out on iconic Matrix role as she is ‘lazy’

Salma Hayek has recalled losing out on a role in The Matrix as she was too “lazy” during her audition for the classic sci-fi film.Hayek revealed she was one of the major contenders for the female lead of Trinity in the 1999 film, which was ultimately won by Carrie-Anne Moss. While appearing on the Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk with host Jada Pinkett Smith, Hayek said that her friendship with the actor and talk show presenter began when they both lost the part.“We had jumped through many hurdles and screen testing and many auditions, and they brought these...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Salma Hayek shares surprising picture for incredibly poignant reason

Salma Hayek is one of the most famous stars in Hollywood and often puts her high profile to good use. Most recently, the Frida actress shared a powerful post on Instagram, featuring a limited-edition painting of herself. The intricate artwork featured several layers including a delicate lace-style finish, and had...
Moviesimdb.com

Salma Hayek Reveals She Was a Finalist for ‘The Matrix,’ but Failed Her Trinity Physical Test

Salma Hayek joined Jada Pinkett Smith on the most recent installment of the latter’s Facebook interview series “Red Table Talk” (via Yahoo Entertainment) and revealed she was one of the four finalists in the casting process for Trinity in “The Matrix.” One of the other four finalists was Pinkett Smith herself. Hayek’s career was red hot at the time following U.S. breakthrough “Desperado,” popular rom-com “Fools Rush In,” and more. But when “The Matrix” casting process built to a physical endurance test, Hayek said she didn’t stand a chance.
MoviesHollywood Reporter

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek Reveals She Was Nearly Cast in ‘The Matrix’ — and Why She Didn’t Get the Role. Salma Hayek says that she was one of the four finalists, alongside Jada Pinkett Smith, to play Trinity, member of the Nebuchadnezzar, computer hacker and leading love interest in the Wachowskis’ Matri…
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Main Reason Salma Hayek Lost Out On Starring In The Matrix

1999’s The Matrix is one of the most seminal science fiction movies of our time. It gave Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Laurence Fishburne and Hugo Weaving big roles they’ll always be remembered for. But every iconic movie role starts with an audition, and only so many were offered the pill that takes one into the Matrix. The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard actress Salma Hayek was one of the incredible talents who almost, but didn’t end up in the Wachowskis' movies.
CelebritiesPosted by
Audacy

Salma Hayek, 54, wows in black lace-trimmed dress

Salma Hayek is defying the laws of aging once again. The 54-year-old actress is known for putting her svelte physique front and center in a bikini and posting the images on her official Instagram page. Over the weekend, Hayek posted some pictures from a recent photoshoot. In one snap, the...
Movies/Film

Salma Hayek Was a Finalist for ‘The Matrix,’ But Wasn’t Down for the Whole “Running” Thing

The Matrix turned Keanu Reeves into an iconic action star, but another actress was almost slow-motion kicking alongside him instead of Carrie-Anne Moss. While making the publicity rounds for the action comedy sequel The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, Salma Hayek revealed that she was one of four finalists in consideration for the role of Trinity in The Matrix. So why didn’t she get the part? The Desperado star admitted that she simply couldn’t handle the action and was too lazy to land the part.
CelebritiesAlbia Newspapers

Penelope Cruz 'angry' Salma Hayek didn't confide in her over Weinstein

Penelope Cruz was "angry" when Salma Hayek didn't confide in her about being sexually harassed by Harvey Weinstein. The 'Hitman's Bodyguard's Wife' actress previously accused the disgraced movie mogul – who is serving a 23-year jail sentence on charges of sexual assault and rape – of inappropriate behaviour when they were working on 'Frida' in 2002 and she insisted she was doing her best to "protect" her pal and her career by not telling her what had happened.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Julia Roberts Stepping Away From The Spotlight To Save Marriage?

Julia Roberts, once America’s sweetheart, may be leaving Hollywood behind. One report says the Pretty Woman star is planning a tell-all about her flailing marriage with Danny Moder. Gossip Cop is immediately suspicious of this report. Here’s what we found. ‘Sets The Record Straight’. The cover story of OK! details...