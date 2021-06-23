Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

Cut the Cable Cord in 2021 With 3 Completely Free TV Apps

Posted by 
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GBirE_0adC2nwG00

If you’ve ever been under a cable contract, you’re probably familiar with the frustrations that can come with it, such as early termination fees, contract renegotiations, limited programming and consistently rising prices

As an alternative, there are many streaming options available, and the number seems to be ever-increasing. Watching your favorite TV shows and discovering new content without paying outrageous prices is now possible with a variety of free TV apps to choose from.

3 Best Free TV Apps for 2021

Read on to discover three of the top completely free TV streaming apps for 2021. Some of these services even offer free live viewing channels. Whether your preference is reality TV, world news, movies or sports, at least one of these free TV apps is bound to satisfy your taste for TV content streaming.

Typically, to access content on these free TV apps, you will need to create an account and be signed in to stream your programs.

1. Tubi

Tubi is one of the leading on-demand video streaming service apps and offers thousands of free TV shows and movies. Tubi claims to have fewer ads than its cable rivals and that the ads allow the programming to remain free for viewers. There is no subscription required.

The app is available to download on any device. Once registered and signed in, you can begin enjoying Tubi’s library of over 20,000 television shows and movies immediately. You can browse across 34 genres and also filter content by popular categories such as Featured, Leaving Soon, New Releases and Trending Now.

One of Tubi’s most attractive features is that viewers can browse TV content by network or collections. For example, if you are into Academy Award-winning films, you would click the Award Winners and Nominees category to watch movies such as “Rain Man” or “Excalibur.”

For TV buffs, Tubi offers 14 networks such as A&E, Fox and Lifetime, from which you can choose to watch TV shows made popular by these networks.

2. DistroTV

DistroTV has over 150 live and on-demand channels featuring free movies and TV shows from all over the world. You can watch everything from sports to news, comedy shows and lots of indie programming.

A feature of DistroTV that makes it stand out from other free TV streaming apps is its broad span of original content. Shows include a variety of global interests, categories and topics in multiple languages. Having a diverse mix of genres, DistroTV is bound to appeal to different people and cultures around the world.

Relatively new to the streaming scene, the free DistroTV app has only been around since 2019 and has recently received an average rating (3.3 out of 5) from Amazon users. Some reviewers compare it to Pluto TV, which is next on this list of free TV apps.

3. Pluto TV

Launched in 2014 and acquired by Viacom in 2019, Pluto TV lets cord-cutters and anyone else access over 200 TV and movie channels that are part of the cable TV lineup, such as CNN, A&E, BET and Comedy Central. You may not see every show that you are used to watching on cable, but Pluto TV can certainly be a reasonable substitute for your usual cable television content provider.

One good thing about Pluto TV is that you do not need to set up an account or subscription to use the service. You can simply visit the website or download the app to your desired device and begin watching immediately.

If you are an avid sports fan, one drawback of the free Pluto TV app could be that it lacks coverage of live games and only offers DAZN Fight Zone on demand.

How To Access Free TV Apps

Free TV apps can be streamed from almost anywhere, as long as you have a computer or laptop and an internet connection. You can watch free TV shows on the internet from the app’s website or by downloading the apps to a supported device. Some of the most popular streaming devices:

  • Amazon Fire TV
  • Apple TV
  • Sony PlayStation
  • Roku
  • Xbox

3 of the Best Paid TV Apps for 2021

If you find that the free TV apps above don’t quite live up to what you’re used to in cable land, you might consider trying one of the following paid TV apps that offer some of the same programming choices — not completely free, but at a lower cost than the average cable service provider.

1. Xumo

Xumo offers over 190 linear live and on-demand channels featuring complete TV series, cartoons, breaking news and live events. With Xumo, you can watch your favorite programs, pause, rewind and channel surf as much as you want.

If you like a particular show that you’re watching on-demand, you can find that channel or network on the live lineup for more of the same entertainment. Xumo prides itself on being a premier source for engaging audiences with information and entertainment — all from its free TV app on your choice of viewing device.

2. Sling TV

Sling TV is one of the more popular cable TV substitute apps that includes familiar cable channels along with live sports and news. It offers more than 80,000 TV shows and movies on demand and has more than 30 entertainment, news and sports channels.

Pros

  • Sling costs only $35 per month and has two no-contract packages to choose from: Sling Blue and Sling Orange.
  • Both packages include a free 50-hour DVR feature.

Cons

  • You can only stream the Sling Orange package on one device as opposed to three devices with Sling Blue.
  • There is no all-inclusive viewing package. You have to choose from news and entertainment content — Sling Blue — or sports and family-oriented content  –Sling Orange.

3. YouTube TV

At about twice the cost of Sling TV, you can subscribe to YouTube TV for approximately $65 per month after a seven-day free trial and an introductory price of $55 for the first three months. The TV app offers more than 85 news, entertainment and live sports channels.

Costing about the same as Hulu + Live TV, which has fewer channels to choose from, YouTube TV requires no annual contract, and you can have three simultaneous streams with six accounts per household.

YouTube TV is considered to be most comparable to the average basic cable TV service offerings. Lifestyle content is a focus of the paid TV app, with popular channels such as FX, National Geographic, TLC and the Travel Channel.

Pros

  • No hidden fees like with other traditional cable TV services, such as cancellation, rental box, DVR, local channel and broadcast fees
  • Unlimited cloud DVR storage

Cons

  • Does not offer 4K live streams
  • No live international sports coverage; only national and regional

Good To Know

Some television networks allow viewers to stream specific shows, sometimes full-length episodes in a series, on their websites. Some popular networks that offer free show streaming include the Food Network, HGTV, Fox and the History Channel.

Be aware that there’s usually a catch to having access to this free programming. Most networks require you to sign in with your TV provider to watch live TV on their website. This means that although you can watch for free, you still have to be a paying cable TV subscriber.

Watching TV and movies you enjoy doesn’t have to break your entertainment budget . You can try any of the above paid and free TV apps from the convenience of your smart TV, laptop, tablet, computer or smart device.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Cut the Cable Cord in 2021 With 3 Completely Free TV Apps

Community Policy
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
35K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cable Tv#Tv Apps#Pluto Tv#Tubi Tv#Youtube Tv#Academy Award#Excalibur#A E#Pluto Tv Launched#Viacom#Cnn#Amazon Fire Tv Apple Tv#Sony#Sling Tv Sling Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
Technology
News Break
TV Shows
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Amazon
Related
TV & Videoshonknews.com

Cable TV vs Streaming

Should I keep on paying monthly charges for the ever-so-reliable cable TV or should I succumb to the power of streaming? These questions have been circling every individual’s mind since the big breakthrough of streaming platforms. For years, all we had in the name of entertainment was cable TV but...
MLBawealthofcommonsense.com

Why I’m Never Cutting the Cord

I recently went through my annual ritual with the cable company that goes something like this:. Me: My promotions just ran out. Do you have any new ones?. Cable Company: Nope sorry, we’re all out of deals. Me: OK, I guess I’m going to have to cut the cord and...
Cell PhonesCNET

Peacock TV: Everything to know about the freemium streaming app

Peacock is NBCUniversal's streaming app with tens of thousands of hours of free programming, plus more shows, movies, sports and originals if you pay. Paying members -- and only paying members -- get access to everything on the service, including all nine seasons of The Office, plus extended episodes with deleted scenes from two seasons; more than 175 Premier League soccer matches; newer movies like Trolls World Tour; cowboy drama Yellowstone; and everything WWE.
TV & VideosDecider

Best Live TV Streaming Services in 2021

All the products and services on this page were chosen by a Decider editor, but we may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission on some items if you decide to buy. One of the biggest fears for anyone considering getting rid of their cable or satellite box is whether...
Behind Viral Videosthestreamable.com

YouTube TV Loses Newsy, As It Moves to Over-The-Air Network

Starting today (June 30th), YouTube TV has removed Newsy from its Live TV Streaming Service, meaning the 24-hour digital news channel no longer available to YouTube TV subscribers. This isn’t a carriage dispute, but more so a decision by Newsy to shift to an over-the-air network. In a letter to...
TV & VideosTechHive

How to score streaming video deals in the age of cord-cutting

In the heyday of cable TV, haggling for a discount was a simultaneously dreadful and satisfying experience. Every year or two, your cable or satellite TV provider would quietly raise prices as promotion rates expired, at which point you’d need to engage in the art of negotiation. With the right soft skills, you could talk your way into a lower price for at least a while longer.
TV & VideosBeta News

Tubi now boasts 55+ live news channels

There are far too many TV services online these days for me to even begin to name them. What started with novelties like Netflix and Hulu soon became no novelty at all, but a billion-dollar industry and live TV soon followed with things like Sling and YouTube TV. But don’t...
TV & Videosfoxlexington.com

Cutting the cable cord? Here’s what you need to know

(WGN) – Fed up with high cable bills, people are shifting to streaming services. But with more and more options out there, some are experiencing streaming overload. So what should you consider before cutting the cord?. Dan Rayburn, an analyst with Frost & Sullivan, considers himself one of the foremost...
Cell PhonesMacdaily News

Get Paramount+ free for a month via Apple TV app

Paramount+ is a direct-to-consumer digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service from ViacomCBS that combines live sports, breaking news, and a mountain of entertainment. The premium streaming service features an expansive library of original series, hit shows and popular movies across every genre from world-renowned brands and production studios, including BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and the Smithsonian Channel. The service is also the streaming home to unmatched sports programming, including every CBS Sports event, from golf to football to basketball and more, plus exclusive streaming rights for major sports properties, including some of the world’s biggest and most popular football (soccer) leagues. Paramount+ also enables subscribers to stream local CBS stations live across the U.S. in addition to the ability to stream ViacomCBS Streaming’s other live channels: CBSN for 24/7 news, CBS Sports HQ for sports news and analysis, and ET Live for entertainment coverage.
TV ShowsTechRadar

Sling TV channels explained: what do you get with its plans

The perfect complimentary streaming service to have alongside the likes of Netflix and Disney Plus, Sling TV brings those in the US all the charm of live TV viewing without the hefty cable provider cost. With multiple plans on offer - as well as channels and bundles that can be...
Electronicsimore.com

This Prime Day 4K Samsung Monitor for Mac is also a Smart TV with AirPlay

Amazon Prime Day isn't just a great time to pick up the best Prime Day MacBook deals, but also a great time to add peripherals and other hardware, and you could do a lot worse than this stunning deal on Samsung's M-series smart monitors that feature AirPlay and Smart TV functionality as well as USB-C and HDMI connectivity. The best option by far is the 32-inch M7, which features 4K UHD resolution, AirPlay, and access to streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, and even the Apple TV app. Check it out!
Behind Viral VideosGizmodo

YouTube TV Is Basically Cable Now

YouTube TV has announced its long-awaited 4K Plus streaming option is now available as an add-on to existing subscriptions. The new tier adds streaming 4K content where it’s available, plus offline downloads and unlimited simultaneous streams on your home network. YouTube TV’s 4K Plus package will add an extra $20...