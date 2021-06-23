Trio of Colton girls earn post-season honors

A tough finish to the season doesn't keep Colton girls basketball team out of post-season conversations

While unfortunate that the last two weeks of its basketball season was wiped out by positive Covid-19 test, the Colton girls squad rang up a 3-6 record and garnered some all-league mention.

Junior Olivia Haines was tabbed for second team Tri-River Conference all-league honors. She was joined by sophomore Avery Reiland on the third team and Hailee Hordichok as an honorable mention selection.

"I'm excited for the future, as we return all but one girl from this year's roster," coach Valerie Wakefield said.