Country Christian girls have two wins at state

The No. 2 seed gets quarterfinal win and will play in the 1A semifinals Wednesday against Powder Valley

A successful, albeit shortened, season for the Country Christian girls basketball team keeps rolling along after a first-round win in the 1A state tournament.

The Cougars rolled through their regular season with a 12-1 mark, their only loss coming to Gervais, the top seed in the state 2A tournament.

That record got them an invite to the 16-team 1A state tourney in Baker City as the overall No. 2 seed. Country Christian opened its tournament with a 57-31 win over Adrian on June 21 and squares off against Livingstone Adventist Academy June 22 for the opportunity to advance to the final four.

"Our team is very talented this year and only has two seniors," coach Russ Halverson said.

Against Adrian, the Cougars got up big early and cruised to the win, leading 44-12 at the half.

"It was a good draw for us," Halverson said. "I was able to play my bench kids and give that starting core of kids some rest."

The Cougars have been a balanced squad this season with most of the scoring duties handled by Elizabeth Grandle and Annie Bafford. While they've been the team's most consistent scorers, they haven't done it alone. McKenzie Syphard is averaging about 10 points a game off the bench and post Rylie Newton has been effective when teams try to stymie the team's guards.

Halverson said Newton is strong and has "fantastic footwork in the paint." But what has really been a big plus for Country Christian's run has been a pair of defensive stoppers – Madison Halverson and Lilly Begley off the bench.

"Maddie defends everyone's best player and she's been phenomenal doing that," Halverson said. "Lilly comes off the bench and does what Maddie does for us. It's just part of their basketball DNA now and man, can they defend and scrap for everything."

Country Christian 58, Livingstone Adventist 32

"It was a tale of two halves," is how coach Halverson describe the quarterfinal matchup with Livingstone.

The Cougars held only a five point (22-17) advantage after a low-scoring first half that saw them miss all nine of their three-point attempts and struggle with a little gimmick defense Livingstone tossed into the mix.

"They came out in a triangle-and-2 defense and face-guarded our two best offensive players," Halvorsen said. "That kind of stifled us a bit. Those nine shots we missed were great shots. But it (the defense) kind of took us out of the flow."

Fortunately, the Cougars got their groove back in the third quarter after a little halftime maintenance in the lockerroom.

"We settled everyone down at the half and I talked with our two best scorers and told them it (the gimmick defense) was a compliment, but they would have to work harder to get their opportunities within the flow of the offense," Halvorsen said. "We kept moving the ball around and in the third quarter had four different kids hit threes."

Halvorsen dropped one in, then Begley off the bench scorched the net, followed by another three from Lanie Bardon and the rout was on. Country Christian outscored Livingstone 27-7 in the third quarter. Halverson pointed to a flurry in the third that seemed to sum up the Cougars intensity and will to win.

McKenzie Syphand had six rebounds in two possessions, repeatedly battling for the offensive boards and giving the Cougars extra possessions – the final one ended up in a three-point play for Bafford.

"We had that run and then were able to play our bench players in the fourth which gives our core group some rest," Halvorsen said. "Four games in four days in a lot, so getting them some rest is a good thing. And our bench players played the best I've seen this season. They battled and held their own in there and that was exciting to see."

Up next is a semifinal date June 23 with Powder Valley (8-5).

As for Powder Valley, Halvorsen said they have a "stud post" and are "one of the most balanced teams we've seen all season."