‘Jeopardy’ apologizes for ‘inaccurate,’ ‘gross’ medical clue

By David Matthews, New York Daily News
Posted by 
Daily News
Daily News
 9 days ago

“Jeopardy” apologized to viewers Tuesday after the game show was criticized for a medical clue from the pervious day that was seen as “gross” and “inaccurate.”

During the first round of Monday’s broadcast with guest host Savannah Guthrie, contestant Michael Train chose “Plain-Named Maladies” for $600.

The clue: “Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome is also known as Grinch Syndrome because this organ is too small.”

Contestant Jessica Newman quickly buzzed in with “What is the heart?” the correct response.

However, nearly immediately, some of the millions of sufferers of POTS voiced their displeasure on social media.

“Hey, Jeopardy, this is 100% wrong and irritates me to see MY chronic illness misrepresented. Get your facts right!” a fan said .

“Oh Jeopardy, this is shameful. I have POTs and am sad you would resort to this. How low. And I might add, incredibly incorrect. Would you seriously tell a kid he has a condition that makes him Grinch?! I just...can’t believe this,” another wrote .

“I was diagnosed with POTS in 2018. Not only is this gross, it’s inaccurate. POTS patients do not have smaller hearts than the average person, and I’ve certainly never heard anyone refer to the condition as such. Are the people over at Jeopardy okay?” another added .

According to Cleveland Clinic , POTS affects blood flow and can lead to rapid heart rate, dizziness, chronic fatigue, abdominal pain and other symptoms in certain conditions. It mainly affects women between the ages of 13 and 50 and around 1 to 3 million people in the U.S. experience it. However, most importantly, “the structure of the heart itself [remains] normal,” according to John Hopkins Medicine .

After a number of other complaints and requests for an apology, including one from the nonprofit organization Dysautonomia International , Jeopardy addressed the situation on Twitter on Tuesday.

“Yesterday’s program included a clue about postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS). After hearing from the community, we found we used an outdated and inaccurate term for this disorder, and we apologize,” the show wrote.

“Jeopardy” is currently undergoing a transition period following the death of longtime host Alex Trebek in 2020. Following Guthrie’s stint, Dr. Sanjay Gupta and George Stephanopoulos are scheduled to stand behind the lectern.

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

