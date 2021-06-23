Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manhattan, NY

Golden retriever missing for 2 weeks found safe in New Jersey bay

By Jami Ganz, New York Daily News
Posted by 
Daily News
Daily News
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hOoqU_0adC21ql00
Chunk, missing Golden Retriever NJ State Police

Anything is paws-ible.

Chunk, a golden retriever who went missing two weeks ago, was rescued Tuesday from a New Jersey bay and reunited with his humans, WABC-TV reports .

New Jersey State Police Troopers Ryan Koehler and Vincent Ferdinandi, of Point Pleasant Station, retrieved the 3-year-old pooch safe and sound from Barnegat Bay near Mantoloking Bridge in Brick Township, about 70 miles south of Manhattan, after reports of a dog swimming in the body of water, according to the outlet.

“He ran into the woods with his toy,” Chunk’s owner, Jim Zangara, told the outlet, noting “he might’ve been startled by somebody.”

Chunk was reported missing from Brick on June 6, leaving Marie Zangara to wonder, “Did he get hit by a car, [is he] in the woods dying?” she recalled to the outlet.

Thanks to posters put up in town, a pair of joggers recognized Chunk when they witnessed him jump into the water early Tuesday, according to the outlet.

Jim Mathis, who was fishing nearby, told WABC-TV he moved his boat closer to the pup, who “kept trying to back away” but began heading toward land as Mathis “backed off.”

He did manage to grab Chunk’s collar — and contacted his owners — before the dog swam too far.

The troopers meanwhile “positioned our boat, got [the] line ready, acted as a leash,” Koehler told WABC, adding they put the line around Chunk and led him up.

Noting Chunk is fine, save for “some mats in his fur” and being “covered in ticks,” Zangara told the outlet she does not “have the words to say thanks for all the support.”

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Community Policy
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
Manhattan, NY
Pets & Animals
City
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golden Retriever#Barnegat Bay#New Jersey State Police#Wabc Tv#Chunk#New York Daily News#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Pets
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
Daily News

NYC correction officer busted for part in Chinatown bar brawl where good Samaritan was stabbed

An off-duty city correction officer assigned to Rikers Island has been arrested for taking part in a Chinatown brawl where a good Samaritan was stabbed, police said Friday. Officer Jimmy Wu, 28, surrendered with his lawyer on Thursday for the June 27 fight on Mott St. where a 20-year-old man was stabbed in the chest. Wu and several other men were leaving a bar near Pell St. about 4 a.m. when ...