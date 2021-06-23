Cancel
Claressa Shields wasting no time climbing back into MMA cage

By Brendan Savage
The Flint Journal
The Flint Journal
 9 days ago
FLINT – It appears as if Claressa Shields will return to the mixed martial arts cage Aug. 27, according to multiple reports. Shields, a three-division world boxing champion, made her MMA debut June 10 in Atlantic City. She stopped Brittney Elkin in the third round of a Professional Fighters League bout.

