A Lake Tahoe Bachelor Party City Guide to Plan Your Weekend

Editor’s Note: Lou will be profiling local wine gurus in an occasional series for Tahoe Weekly. No, the headline is not click bait, there really is a bona-fide New York City sommelier right here in Lake Tahoe. To be specific, he is Tom Lynam, who is now the wine guy at Raley’s in Incline Village, Nev. His wine journey started at Lake Tahoe in the 1980s at La Petit Pier in Tahoe Vista under the infamous Jean Dufoe. A more demanding restauranteur there has never been in these parts and those who survived his boot-camp-style training have gone on to great careers in the industry. Lynam’s journey took him to the Four Seasons and then to one of the pinnacles of the wine world at Eleven Madison Park in Manhattan.