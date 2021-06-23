A Palm Springs Bachelor Party City Guide to Plan Your Weekend

We have included third party products to help you navigate and enjoy life’s biggest moments. Purchases made through links on this page may earn us a commission. Palm Springs may be best known as the host of Coachella, but this desert town with a unique Hollywood history has a lot to offer even when it's not festival season. Take the crew on a Palm Springs bachelor party for a warm weather retreat that offers golf, a fantastic bar scene, and plenty of ways to enjoy the great outdoors.