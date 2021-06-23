Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Palm Springs, CA

A Palm Springs Bachelor Party City Guide to Plan Your Weekend

By Allyson Johnson
theknot.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have included third party products to help you navigate and enjoy life’s biggest moments. Purchases made through links on this page may earn us a commission. Palm Springs may be best known as the host of Coachella, but this desert town with a unique Hollywood history has a lot to offer even when it's not festival season. Take the crew on a Palm Springs bachelor party for a warm weather retreat that offers golf, a fantastic bar scene, and plenty of ways to enjoy the great outdoors.

www.theknot.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Hollywood, CA
City
Rancho Mirage, CA
City
Palm Springs, CA
Palm Springs, CA
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Party City#Golf Courses#The Knot Shop#Atv#The Nightlife Lovers Pick#A Bachelor Party#French#The Bump N Grind#Cheeky#The Firecliff Course#Desert Golf Magazine#Escena Golf Club#Vietnamese American#Tropicale
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Desert
News Break
Biking
News Break
Golf
Related
Florida StatePosted by
Reuters

Ransomware breach at Florida IT firm hits 200 businesses

WASHINGTON, July 2 (Reuters) - Hundreds of American businesses were hit Friday by an unusually sophisticated ransomware attack that hijacked widely used technology management software from a Miami-based supplier called Kaseya. The attackers changed a Kaseya tool called VSA, used by companies that manage technology at smaller businesses. They then...