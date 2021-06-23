Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

Washington Governor on Death of Former Legislator Mark Doumit

Posted by 
STL.News
STL.News
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Olympia, WA (STL.News) Governor Jay Inslee released the following statement on the death of former legislator Mark Doumit. “Trudi and I were deeply saddened to hear about Mark’s passing. He was a lifelong public servant who was devoted to his community and his family. He was a mentor to many people, and he worked with both Republicans and Democrats with ease and tenacity. Former legislative colleagues have said that he was one of the best budget writers the Senate has ever seen.

stl.news
Community Policy
STL.News

STL.News

Saint Louis, MO
12K+
Followers
21K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We publish "States Top Leading News." Our news is provided from pre-qualified sources that we believe to be reliable. We publish news provided by our sources. We publish national, state, business, political, general, entertainment and sports news.

 https://stl.news
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Olympia, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
City
Olympia, WA
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Inslee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Democrats#Wa#Republicans#Senate#Washingtonians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
SportsPosted by
CBS News

Star U.S. sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson suspended for month after positive marijuana test, putting Olympics in doubt

Star sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson has been suspended for one month after a testing positive for marijuana, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) announced Friday, putting her participation in the Tokyo Olympics in doubt. Shortly before the decision was announced, the 21-year-old Richardson took responsibility during an interview on "Today." "I know...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
CNN

Richard Branson: 'I would love Jeff Bezos to come and see our flight off'

New York (CNN Business) — Richard Branson, the British billionaire and entrepreneur, announced late Thursday that he would attempt to go to space on July 11, just nine days before the world's richest man, Jeff Bezos, will make his own spaceflight. But even as he effectively cut ahead of Bezos, Branson dismissed the notion of it being a "race" and went so far as to invite his fellow billionaire to come watch.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Biden backs major changes in way military investigates sexual assault

President Joe Biden has formally approved a report calling for major changes in the way the military investigates sexual assaults within the ranks. The report amounts to a vote of no-confidence in the mostly male leaders of the American military to combat sexual assault. According to the report, roughly 135,000...