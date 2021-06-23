Washington Governor on Death of Former Legislator Mark Doumit

Olympia, WA (STL.News) Governor Jay Inslee released the following statement on the death of former legislator Mark Doumit. “Trudi and I were deeply saddened to hear about Mark’s passing. He was a lifelong public servant who was devoted to his community and his family. He was a mentor to many people, and he worked with both Republicans and Democrats with ease and tenacity. Former legislative colleagues have said that he was one of the best budget writers the Senate has ever seen.