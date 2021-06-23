Why Do Smart Leaders Deny Serious Strategic Risks in the Post-COVID World (and What to Do About It)
When a threat seems clear to you, it’s hard to believe others will deny it. Yet smart people deny serious risks surprisingly often. A case in point example comes from my experience helping a mid-size regional insurance company conduct a strategic pivot to thrive in the post-COVID world in January 2021. While doing a pivoting audit, I observed the underwriting department failing to address serious long-term risks for a number of industries resulting from the shifts in habits and norms due to the pandemic.ceoworld.biz