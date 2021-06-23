Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Why Do Smart Leaders Deny Serious Strategic Risks in the Post-COVID World (and What to Do About It)

By Dr. Gleb Tsipursky
ceoworld.biz
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen a threat seems clear to you, it’s hard to believe others will deny it. Yet smart people deny serious risks surprisingly often. A case in point example comes from my experience helping a mid-size regional insurance company conduct a strategic pivot to thrive in the post-COVID world in January 2021. While doing a pivoting audit, I observed the underwriting department failing to address serious long-term risks for a number of industries resulting from the shifts in habits and norms due to the pandemic.

ceoworld.biz
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Smart People#Dropbox#Nationwide#Wh0at#Egrip#Rapport#Positive Reinforcement#Naic#Cco#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Insurance
News Break
Economy
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Businessnews8000.com

Here’s the Maximum Social Security Benefit in 2021

If you’re retiring and you qualify for Social Security‘s maximum benefit, you could pocket $3,895 per month in Social Security income in 2021. You’ll only collect that much money if you begin receiving benefits at 70 years or older, though. The maximum amount you can collect this year if you file at age 62 is $2,324, and the maximum paid if you’re 66 is $3,113.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

ESG Investing, Bitcoin News for Financial Advisers

A roundup of the latest news and reports of interest to financial advisers. Studying up on ESG: Retirement plan advisers who are using ESG in plans should not only educate themselves, but their clients and plan participants as well, says Michael Young of US SIF. He notes that there are now designations available on this topic.
InternetPosted by
pymnts

Google Fights Food Insecurity As EBT SNAP Expands Beyond The Supermarket

Businesses are getting in on the fight against food insecurity this week — as Dollar General confirmed its plan to offer fresh produce in 10,000 stores to combat food deserts, Google announced a major anti-food insecurity initiative. In a blog post, the tech giant announced its Find Food Support site, which features tools to locate the nearest food bank, information about food stamp eligibility, and education tools about additional opportunities to receive food support.
MarketsSandusky Register

What Will Investing Be Like in A Post-COVID-19 World?

For seasoned market professionals and newbies alike, 2020 brought a crash course in pandemic investing. We were all pretty much learning on the fly how to invest during COVID-19. As 2021 unfolds, we know more than we did a year ago. A few investing themes for a pandemic recovery appear to be getting established. Yet many questions remain for investors. Specifically:
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Johnson & Johnson, This Is How Long You're Actually Protected

In April, Pfizer and Moderna released studies that showed both company's vaccines continue to provide strong protection from COVID for at least six months after full vaccination. Meanwhile, people who received the Johnson & Johnson jab have been waiting patiently to hear if their protection from the virus wains over time. Now, two months after Pfizer and Moderna published their findings, Johnson & Johnson just released a statement citing new research about the ongoing effectiveness of its vaccine.
EngineeringVentureBeat

Study finds that few major AI research papers consider negative impacts

In recent decades, AI has become a pervasive technology, affecting companies across industries and throughout the world. These innovations arise from research, and the research objectives in the AI field are influenced by many factors. Together, these factors shape patterns in what the research accomplishes, as well as who benefits from it — and who doesn’t.
Marketsfa-mag.com

Finra Asks For Help In Reaching New Investors

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority is asking advisors and other financial industry stakeholders to help devise a program to educate investors—especially new ones—on how to invest and grow their money. Total cost of the multi-phased campaign is $30 million. It was prompted in part by the number of new investors...
Personal Financeetftrends.com

Educating Retiring Clients on Social Security Issues

Many investors view Social Security as an automatic, almost rudimentary part of retirement, but in reality, the program isn’t always so simple. As such, there’s significant opportunity for advisors to engage clients when it comes to boosting their Social Security knowledge. In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, now is...
Computerscloudsavvyit.com

What Is a Service Mesh? Why Do They Matter?

A service mesh is an infrastructure layer that facilitates communication between application components. Meshes provide functionality including service discovery, load balancing, and observability. Service meshes are generally found in distributed systems composed of microservices. The mesh provides a way for different services to exchange data. It only handles internal traffic,...
Skin Carepurewow.com

We Ask a Derm: What are Peptides (And What Do They Do for Your Skin)?

There are a handful of skincare ingredients that you’ll find on the labels of many of your go-to products, including retinol, vitamin C and peptides. All three are favored by dermatologists for their anti-aging benefits, but up until recently, most of the buzz has been around the first two ingredients. So, what’s the big deal about peptides? We turned to a derm for the answers.
EconomyPosted by
The Independent

Official who said Champlain Towers were ‘in very good shape’ also inspected building that collapsed in 1997

The same official who allegedly said Champlain Towers were “in very good shape” three years ago also inspected a building that collapsed in 1997.In 2018, Ross Prieto was the chief building official in Surfside, Florida, where he allegedly delivered a glowing report on the doomed condo’s condition. But before that, The New York Times has revealed, he was the assistant director of building and zoning for Miami Shores, where another disaster occurred decades ago.According to the Times, Mr Prieto made multiple visits to the Biscayne Kennel Club as it was being demolished by an “unlicensed, uninsured and unregistered subcontractor.”...
LifestyleNBC San Diego

Here's a Guide to Build Wealth, Decade by Decade

There is never a better time to start building wealth than the present. Yet how to go about it depends on your age. "The better job you do with creating your financial security, the more flexibility it provides you to make better choices in the future," said certified financial planner Carolyn McClanahan, an M.D. and founder and director of financial planning at Life Planning Partners, based in Jacksonville, Florida.
MilitaryPosted by
Reason.com

An Afghan Engineer Who Served the U.S. Military Had His Visa Denied Because the State Department Can't Reverify His Kidnapped Supervisor's Support

Abdul served the U.S. military as a civil engineer for nearly a decade in his native Afghanistan. His years of faithful service drew the attention and scorn of insurgents. When gunmen arrived at his doorstep and ambushed him, he fled with his wife and four children to India, where they received temporary protection. There, he was faced with an impossible decision: stay illegally with no authorization to work, return to near-certain peril in Afghanistan, or look for a new home elsewhere.
Personal Financedigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check: Much Larger Payment Incoming With A Catch

You need to wait exactly two more weeks when the first of the newly refurbished stimulus check payments would start coming through your mailboxes. There is a possibility of you receiving it in your bank account if you have registered yourself with the IRS. If you actually add this to the tax credit that you will face next year, you could be looking at a payment of $3,600 per child.
Arizona StateNewsweek

Arizona Retreat Bans People Who Had COVID Vaccine

An Arizona retreat appears to have banned people who had the coronavirus vaccine from staying and or using its services. Sedona Ranch Retreats in Arizona, which offers life coaching, "past life regression" and cannabis coaching sessions, opens its doors to people searching for a form of healing. It also offers...