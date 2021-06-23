Cancel
Lily James & Emily Beecham Are in ‘The Pursuit of Love’ in Romantic Dramedy’s Trailer (VIDEO)

By Meredith Jacobs, TV Insider
nolangroupmedia.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Whoever invented love ought to be shot.” That’s just one of several memorable lines in the trailer for the new romantic dramedy coming to Amazon Prime Video on July 30. The Pursuit of Love, set in Europe between the two World Wars, follows the charismatic and fearless Linda Radlett (Lily James) and her best friend and cousin Fanny Logan (Emily Beecham) as they search for the ideal husband. But their friendship is tested when Fanny settles for a steady life and Linda wants to follow her heart — which takes her to increasingly wild and outrageous places. (Speaking of outrageous places, check out the parties of the Radletts’ wealthy and eccentric neighbor Lord Merlin, played by Andrew Scott.)

