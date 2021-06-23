Cancel
Farm Service Agency Now Accepting Nominations for County Committee Members

By Janelle Tucker
Mix 94.7 KMCH
 13 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa, June 23, 2021 – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) began accepting nominations for county committee members on June 15. Elections will occur in certain Local Administrative Areas (LAA) for these members who make important decisions about how federal farm programs are administered locally. All nomination forms for the 2021 election must be postmarked or received in the local FSA office by Aug. 2, 2021.

