Besides providing care and nourishment and love for our children, parents should provide the little routines that make kids feel comfortable while giving them structure in their lives, and as they grow, responsibilities. Being responsible can help your child feel important, but it also lets them know that they matter and can contribute to their family and even their community. So when your children are growing and family life gets busy, it makes sense to begin giving your little ones responsibilities around the house. Some people call them chores. Some parents give an allowance or other reward to their kids when they keep up with these tasks — or not.