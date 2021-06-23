Cancel
A Herd Of Cows Made A Legen*Dairy* Escape From A Slaughterhouse

By Kristina Johnson
Scary Mommy
Scary Mommy
Dozens of cows stampede through the streets of Southern California after escaping from a slaughterhouse. It sounds like the set-up for a kids’ movie (and one my children would definitely make me watch 743 times), or one of those “Eat more chikin” ads from Chick-fil-A come to life: 3o to 40 cows, apparently on a quest for freedom, broke out of a slaughterhouse and stampeded through the streets of Pico Rivera, California on Tuesday.

Scary Mommy

Scary Mommy

Scary Mommy is one of the largest, most influential and trusted sources of entertainment and information for millennial moms online. We’re a community of millions of women, supporting each other through acceptance, empowerment, and the shared experience of motherhood. Our original content informs, entertains, and unites with a fresh and unfiltered perspective on parenting, news, trending topics, and personal stories. Scary Mommy is part of Some Spider Studios, a fast-growing media & entertainment company that is building multiple identity-based brands that lead their space. Taking control of the present and shaping the future, we’re scary fierce, scary proud, and scary strong.

