A Herd Of Cows Made A Legen*Dairy* Escape From A Slaughterhouse
Dozens of cows stampede through the streets of Southern California after escaping from a slaughterhouse. It sounds like the set-up for a kids’ movie (and one my children would definitely make me watch 743 times), or one of those “Eat more chikin” ads from Chick-fil-A come to life: 3o to 40 cows, apparently on a quest for freedom, broke out of a slaughterhouse and stampeded through the streets of Pico Rivera, California on Tuesday.www.scarymommy.com