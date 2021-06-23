A Herd Of Cows Made A Legen*Dairy* Escape From A Slaughterhouse

Finally the U.S. Department of Commerce might act to help beekeepers. The U.S. International Trade Commission voted unanimously that several countries were dumping Honey on the U.S. market. This sets the Trade commission on a path to potentially set tariffs on this imported honey. Vietnam is one of these countries accused of dumping, importers can purchase Honey in Vietnam for $0.63 per pound. This price makes Honey a worthless crop for U.S. beekeepers. At $0.63 a pound we can’t afford to remove honey from the hive.