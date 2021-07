A man was killed by a stray bullet on 14th Street Northwest in D.C. as he was leaving dinner with his wife Tuesday night, according to WTOP news partner NBC Washington. Jeremy Black, 53, of Takoma Park, Maryland, was shot and killed when two men opened fire on each other in the 1400 Block of R Street Northwest, a few blocks from Logan Circle. Black was the father of two children and worked in the Inspector General’s Office of the Peace Corps, NBC Washington reported.