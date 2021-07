LA Angels fans just need to keep doing what they’ve been doing exceptionally well for one and a half more days, and that is voting for Shohei Ohtani to be an All-Star. The second standings update was just released by the MLB on Monday, and Ohtani‘s in a great spot. He leads all AL DH’s in voting with 35%. It’s comically higher than the next best candidate, J.D. Martinez, who is at 16%.