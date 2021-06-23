Cancel
Watch Kenny Chesney surprise the crowd as Jimmy Buffett plays Nashville

By Marty Rosenbaum
Audacy
Audacy
 9 days ago

When you’re in Nashville, there’s a high chance you’ll run into a Country star if you’re out taking in a concert. That was exactly the case as Jimmy Buffett welcomed Kenny Chesney to the stage to join in on his hit song “Margaritaville.”

Audacy

Audacy

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

