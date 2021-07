The indices have been relentless tag-teaming leadership. This week they are setting records again as the S&P 500 just breached $4,300. In contrast, the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) is near its closing lows for the year. The bus is going a hundred miles an hour, and almost no one has their seatbelt on. This doesn’t usually end well, but for now it’s working. and within a market this bullish, there are great stocks to buy on the dips.