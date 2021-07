Money worries are crippling — not least for parents. We are, after all, not only responsible for ourselves but for tiny humans as well. Tiny (and not so tiny) children who need to eat, sleep, and get out there in the world; tiny children who can’t work, can’t understand, and can’t help themselves. They rely on us and, when we can’t provide, in some small way we feel our hearts crushed in despair and guilt.