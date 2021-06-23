Join the Faces of Who Dey Nation for Bengals vs Jaguars on Thursday Night Football

CINCINNATI — The Bengals have partnered with some of their biggest fans for their Week 4 matchup against the Jaguars on Thursday Night Football.

Joe Goodberry, Jake Liscow, Zim Who Dey, Malik Wright, Commissioner Yas and Ace Boogie will be coming to Cincinnati to watch the game.

The great news is you can watch it with them!

Fans that want to attend the game on Sept. 30 can buy tickets here and they'll be able to sit in the same section as Goodberry, Zim and the rest of the group.

Not only is it a primetime matchup between Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence, but the Bengals' Inaugural Ring of Honor class is going to be inducted at halftime.

It doesn't get much bigger than Thursday Night Football in The Jungle.

Note: Liscow and I will also host a special Locked on Bengals event that week. We'll have more details about it in the near future.

For more information and to order tickets, go here.

