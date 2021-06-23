Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lafourche Parish, LA

Family alleges man lived for three days on Seacor Power

Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UPluA_0adBzBb100

In their response to Seacor's attempt to limit liability, the family of a man who died in the disaster alleges that he waited for rescue for three days after the disaster before he died.

Seacor Liftboats, Seacor Marine and Falcon Global Offshore filed a document earlier this month, asking the court to set a limit on the companies' liability in the April disaster. The Seacor Power lift boat capsized eight miles off the coast of Port Fourchon in Lafourche Parish on April 13 with 19 crew members on board. While six of the crew members were rescued by the United States Coast Guard, six have been confirmed dead and seven are still missing at sea.

You can see more of KATC's coverage of the Seacor Power at KATC.com/GulfSearch .

This process has to be completed before any of the myriad lawsuits filed in the disaster move forward. The company states in the suit that the incident was "not due to any fault, neglect or want of care" on their part and that they are not responsible.

The suit also states that the company is bringing the civil action so that “all claims by all interested parties can be promptly and fairly adjudicated in a single forum.”

In their answer to that filing, the widow of James Wallingsford and his estate includes a request that the court add Talos Energy and DonJon Marine to the list of companies held responsible for damages in the disaster.

In that answer, Wallingsford's attorneys write that they believe he lived for three days before dying in the ship.

"Upon information and belief, DECEDENT survived the capsizing but ultimately perished while awaiting rescue onboard the Seacor Power for 3 days. At this time a portion of Seacor Power’s hull protruded above the water less than 3 miles from the jetties of Port Fourchon, Louisiana," the Answer states.

The Wallingsford estate requests that the court add Donjon Marine Co. Inc. and Talos Energy to the companies held liable for their damages, alleging that Talos Energy was responsible for the capsizing due to negligence, and Donjon Marine failed to properly execute rescue operations.

Community Policy
View All 4 Commentsarrow_down
KATC News

KATC News

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Lafourche Parish, LA
Accidents
Local
Louisiana Business
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Accidents
County
Lafourche Parish, LA
Lafourche Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#United States Coast Guard#Accident#Seacor Marine#Falcon Global Offshore#Talos Energy#Seacor Power#Answer#Donjon Marine Co Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Economy
Related
Boats & Watercraftscapecoddaily.com

Coast Guard and Northeast partners team up for Operation Dry Water amid increase in boating fatalities

BOSTON – The Coast Guard and Northeast partner agencies are scheduled to participate in Operation Dry Water, a national campaign aimed at preventing boating accidents resulting from boating under the influence. The campaign, which runs from July 2-4, comes during a noted increase in boats on the water and boating fatalities. The Coast Guard released […] The post Coast Guard and Northeast partners team up for Operation Dry Water amid increase in boating fatalities appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Boats & WatercraftsGloucester Daily Times

Coast Guard: Death by boating up 25%

Just in time for the July Fourth holiday weekend, the Coast Guard released its annual report on recreational boating statistics that indicates alarming increases last year in the number of boat-related accidents and deaths. In 2020, according to the report, the number of recreational boating accidents increased 26.3% from the...
Idaho8.com

Coast Guard rescues 2 people, dog near Jensen Beach

FORT PIERCE, Florida (WPBF) — Louis Trout celebrated his 65th birthday on Tuesday. On Wednesday, he almost lost his life. The Coast Guard rescued Trout and his friend, Corey Cline, from the Atlantic Ocean late Wednesday night. They also rescued Cline’s dog, Captain Roo. “He runs a tight ship,” Cline...
Hawaii Stateabc7ny.com

2 pilots alive after plane crashes near Hawaii

Two pilots are alive after their plane crashed several miles off the coast of Oahu, Hawaii, following an emergency, according to the Hawaii Department of Transportation. The Transair Boeing 737-200 cargo plane was en route to Maui fromHonolulu when the pilots reported that one engine was down and they were having problems with the second, officials said. Around 1:46 a.m. local time the pilots lost their second engine and notified the Federal Aviation Administration that they were going down.
Louisiana StatePosted by
KATC News

$10M in disaster loans approved for Louisiana businesses, residents affected by May storms

More than $10 million in federal disaster loans have been approved for businesses and residents in some Louisiana parishes impacted by May's severe weather. Director Tanya N. Garfield of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Disaster Field Operations Center-West announced Friday, July 2, that SBA has approved the loans for Louisiana businesses and residents impacted by severe storms, tornadoes and flooding that occurred May 17-21, 2021.
Laplace, LAL'Observateur

St. John couple arrested for stealing $40K worth of tequila

A LaPlace man and a Garyville woman were arrested on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 for stealing several boxes of tequila valued at about $40,000 as well as automotive batteries valued at about $5,000. James Lester Watson, 52, and Kristi Marie Rizzo, 40, were booked with theft by fraud – less...
Honolulu, HIPosted by
AFP

Boeing 737 cargo jet makes emergency landing off Honolulu, crew injured

A Boeing 737 cargo aircraft with two crew on board was forced to make an emergency landing on the water off Honolulu early Friday after the pilots reported engine trouble, the Federal Aviation Administration said. The plane was "attempting to return to Honolulu when they were forced to land the aircraft in the water" at about 1:30 am local time, an FAA spokeswoman said in a statement.
Honolulu, HIstaradvertiser.com

Cargo plane crashes off Oahu; 2 injured pilots rescued

A man is in critical condition and another in serious condition after a Boeing 737 cargo plane they piloted made an emergency landing in waters off Kalaeloa in West Oahu early today. The pilots of a Transair Flight 810, bound for Maui, had reported engine trouble after takeoff and were...
EconomyPosted by
The Independent

Official who said Champlain Towers were ‘in very good shape’ also inspected building that collapsed in 1997

The same official who allegedly said Champlain Towers were “in very good shape” three years ago also inspected a building that collapsed in 1997.In 2018, Ross Prieto was the chief building official in Surfside, Florida, where he allegedly delivered a glowing report on the doomed condo’s condition. But before that, The New York Times has revealed, he was the assistant director of building and zoning for Miami Shores, where another disaster occurred decades ago.According to the Times, Mr Prieto made multiple visits to the Biscayne Kennel Club as it was being demolished by an “unlicensed, uninsured and unregistered subcontractor.”...