Layton, UT

Layton man arrested on child pornography charges

By Jeff Tavss
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 9 days ago
A Layton man was arrested on multiple child pornography charges after authorities found files and notebooks filled with child exploitation photos and websites.

Jeffrey Lee Ingram, 52, was arrested on May 5, but was officially charged Tuesday on 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

The Layton Police Department was tipped by the National Center for Missing & Exploiting Children of an email account that was sharing child pornography. Information on the account was given to police after a subpoena was served to the internet provider.

On Tuesday, the FBI Child Exploitation Task Force served a search warrant on Ingram's home and found "numerous files of child pornography," according to the probable cause affidavit.

Officials also found three notebooks belonging to Ingram that contained "detailed websites and child exploitation victim's names."

Ingram admitted the internet account in question belonged to him and that he had downloaded child pornography.

