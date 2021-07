If you’re looking to tweak the sound of your headphones while they’re connected to your Android device, then you’ll definitely want to check out the Wavelet app. It’s one of the few audio equalizer apps on Android that actually works without needing root access. With its plethora of options for both beginners and experts, anyone can make their music sound better (or at least more to their liking). It’s been a little over a year since Wavelet was first released, and its biggest update yet is now here. To celebrate the big update, the developer has given us some promo codes to giveaway!