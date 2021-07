As sales transforms from an instinct-led art into a data-driven science, the importance of the sales operations discipline has taken off. Sales ops people have always been tactical problem-solvers --now they're strategic leaders making a major impact on the revenue engine of the business. Yes, the role is still evolving. And yes, it varies widely from company to company. But in every large company we've seen, sales operations is expanding to touch more and more processes, while shaping new workflows, driving better policies, and delivering holistic data (and insights) across the entire sales cycle and beyond. These are exciting times for sales operations professionals and the businesses that understand their power.