Manipulate Pandas data frames from the comfort of your own browser!. We all love processing data, but sometimes it can be challenging to relay what we did to the data. I wanted to build an application that would help people define data flows while providing an intuitive and easy way to edit and share these flows with other people. Writing a data pipeline as a script is easy and effective for people with a solid technical background, but how does one show this to a manager or stakeholder? I decided it was time to build an application that did just this! And as a bonus, I imagine it would be advantageous to people who don’t code directly but understand the steps they would like to perform on the data, for instance, a PhD student)